CUET UG 2024 Result Expected To Be Out By Evening

CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET (UG)) 2024 result by this evening. Candidates who appeared for the exam between May 15 and 29, and on July 19, will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The final answer key was released on July 24.

Examinees will need their application number and date of birth to access their scorecards.

This year, over 13 lakh candidates took the CUET UG 2024 exam. Following the announcement of the results, participating universities and colleges will compile a merit list. Each university will organize its counselling sessions based on the CUET UG 2024 scorecards provided by NTA.

The CUET UG was administered in a hybrid format (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 cities, including 26 international locations. Approximately 13 lakh candidates participated in this session. The provisional answer key was released on July 6, leading to some objections from students. To address these issues, a retest was conducted for around 1,000 students on July 19, and the revised provisional answer key was issued on July 22.

The CUET UG exam covered 61 subjects, including 33 languages, 27 domain subjects, and a general test. Candidates were awarded five marks for each correct answer, with one mark deducted for each incorrect response. Unanswered questions were scored as zero.

The results of the CUET were initially scheduled for release on June 30, but the NTA postponed them due to allegations of paper leaks related to NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET.

The CUET scores will be used for admission to undergraduate programs in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities nationwide.