CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Out, Check Steps To Download

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam and raised objections against the provisional answer key can access the final answer key on the official website. The CUET UG results will be announced within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The CUET UG was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Approximately 13 lakh candidates participated in this session. The provisional answer key was released on July 6, following which some students raised objections. To address these concerns, a retest was conducted for about 1,000 students on July 19, and the revised provisional answer key was issued on July 22.

The CUET UG exam covered a total of 61 subjects, including 33 languages, 27 domain subjects, and a general test.

Each candidate was allowed to attempt up to six test papers, including four or five domain subjects (along with a general test) and one or two language papers. Candidates received five marks for each correct answer, with one mark deducted for each incorrect answer. Unanswered questions were scored as zero.

The CUET results were initially scheduled to be released on June 30, but the NTA postponed them due to issues with paper leak allegations related to NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET.

The CUET-UG exam, held in a hybrid format for the first time nationwide, was cancelled in Delhi the night before the scheduled date due to "logistical reasons." The exam was later conducted in the national capital.

The NTA had previously announced that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed within seven days and that there would be no normalization of scores, as all exams were conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, exams were conducted in pen-and-paper format, while the remaining 48 subjects were tested via computer-based testing (CBT). This year, over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test, which is used for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed, and private universities.