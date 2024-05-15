Advertisement
Students Express Concern Over Postponement Of CUET UG Exam, Call It 'Drastic Mismanagement'

The NTA informed that examinations on other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including in Delhi, will be conducted as scheduled.

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) scheduled for May 15 has been postponed in Delhi due to 'unavoidable reasons'. The exam has now been scheduled for May 29 in the capital.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the revised admit cards for candidates at a later date. 

As NTA announced the postponement of the exam, students and parents took to social media platform X to express their concern and frustration over the cancellation of the exam a night before its stipulated date. The social media is flooded with memes from  CUET aspirants. 

Calling the move as drastic mismanagement, one user  posted on X, "Cancellation of CUET just a night before exam is drastic mismanagement even admit cards are given very late and students not having immediate access to coloured printer are stranded."

Another user questioned the NTA saying that the agency had earlier warned that delay of even one second in reaching the exam centre may cancel the student's exam, but now NTA has only postponed the exam.

Meanwhile, many students also demanded that exams should be postponed across the country since they were having difficulty in  downloading the admit cards. One such tweet read, "What's the fault of people who don't live in Delhi? Even they are not able to download their admit cards and print it so please postpone it for all over India ."

The exam has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, the NTA noted. 

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," the NTA said in a statement.

The exam body further stated that the examination will proceed as scheduled in all other cities nationwide, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, as well as abroad. Further examinations on other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including in Delhi, will be conducted as scheduled, the NTA added.

