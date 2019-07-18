ICAI To Release CPT Result For June 2019 Exam Today

CA Result 2019: ICAI will release the result for CPT exam conducted in June 2019

CA CPT Result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will release result for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June 2019 today. The CPT result will be available on the official website after 6 pm, as notified by the institute in a notice. Students who have registered to receive their CPT results through email will receive their result on email after it is released.

ICAI CA CPT Result 2019: Where To Check?

Students who appeaerd for the CPT exam conducted in June 2019 can check their result on the following official websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

ICAI CA CPT Result 2019: How To Check?

Candidates who appeared for CA CPT June 2019 exam can check their result using the steps given below:

Step one: Go to any one of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the link provided for CA CPT result.

Step three: Enter your registration number or PIN Number and CPT roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

ICAI CA CPT Result 2019: How To Check On Mobile?

Students can also get their CPT result on SMS. To get their result on SMS, they will have to send an SMS on 58888 in the following format:

CACPT Six digit CPT roll number

Students who qualify CPT become eligible for appearing in IPCC after minimum nine months of studying.

