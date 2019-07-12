The Institute Of Chartered Accountants of India To Release CPT Result Next Week

CPT Result for June 2019 exam will be released next week

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will release result for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June 2019 on July 18, 2019. The result will be available in the evening around 6 pm, however, going by the past trends, ICAI may release CPT result before 6 pm. Students who appeared for the CPT June 2019 can also register for their results to be delivered through email.

THE ICAI CPT result will be available on the following official websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

To check CPT result on any of the above websites, a student will need to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their CPT roll number.

Students who wish to get their CPT results on their email addresses can register for the same till July 15, 2019 on icaiexam.icai.org website.

Students can also get their CPT result on SMS. To get their result on SMS, they will have to send an SMS on 58888 in the following format:

CACPT Six digit CPT roll number

Students who qualify CPT become eligible for appearing in IPCC after minimum nine months of studying.

