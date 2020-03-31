Coronavirus: IP University commits employees' one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (also known as IP University) had collected Rs 11 lakh as part of the one-day salary of its employees and will be donating it to the PM Cares Fund, Press Trust of India quoted the varsity as saying.

"As a result of pandemic situation created due to outbreak or Coronovirus (COVID-19), the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has decided to donate one day salary of all employees of the University from salary of the month of March, 2020 in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund/PM Cares Fund as contribution to fight against epidemic disease namely COVID-19," a statement released by the varsity said on Monday.

"All employees of the University are hereby informed that this donation is of voluntary nature and as a goodwill gesture to assist the Govt. of India in fight against this deadly virus," it added.

On Saturday, PM Modi had announced setting up of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for the purpose.

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES, the fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

