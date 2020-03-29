COVID-19: CBSE employees to donate rs 21 lakh for PM CARES Fund

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to contribute 21,00,000 from all employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the Government's efforts to fight against the coronavirus. Accordingly, Group- "A" Employees have donated two day salary and Group- "B" & "C" Employees, one day Salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), CBSE said in a statement.

"The country is facing Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic of unprecedented magnitude posing serious threat to the health, life and economic security of millions of people in the Country," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future, instantly drawing a flood of pledges including one of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES, the fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

Read also:

COVID-19: AMU Faculty Members Prepare Sanitizer And Disinfectant

Coronavirus: IIM Indore Postpones IPMAT 2020

Covid-19: IIT Roorkee Resumes Teaching Through Digital Mode

Coronavirus Lockdown: UGC Urges Academicians To Follow Quality Mandate

Click here for more Education News

