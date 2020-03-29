Covid-19: IIT Roorkee resumes teaching through digital mode

IIT Roorkee has resumed teaching learning utilising digital content sharing with students over the internet amidst the country is in a state of lockdown upto April 14 and the classes are suspended in educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While recognizing the fact that e-learning cannot replace classroom learning, the institute has given faculty various options of imparting distance education, a statement from the Institute said.

While keeping in mind that different portions of the syllabus may be suited to different digital forms, faculty has been asked to leverage live video, interactive live video, video files, ppt, ppt with voice or text commentary, pdf, doc, jpg mode for making the teaching as effective as possible, the statement added.

"While sharing of digital content need not necessarily be live or interactive, and hence the students will be free to go through that content at their convenience, regular interactive chat/video/email-based sessions can be organized to answer queries and clear doubts," said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

"As far as possible, live sessions shall be organized in the slot which is assigned to that course in the current semester's timetable. The pace of instruction shall be slightly slower than the pace we are used to in classroom teaching," Prof Chaturvedi added.

The students who get full/partial fee waiver will get up to Rs. 500 (five hundred) reimbursement to help them improve their access to the internet. They can avail of this reimbursement after normal semester activity is resumed.

"All students do not have regular or high-speed access to the internet. However, moderate, or intermittent, access to the internet is available to a large fraction of the students. Hence such students will get the content after a delay of a few days or maybe weeks. The Institute will take this factor into account while finalizing the time of examination," the statement said.

The country is under a full lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, a disease spread by a novel coronavirus that was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan in December last year.

Technically called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 or SARS-CoV-2, this coronavirus is called a "novel" to mean it is a virus that has not been previously identified in humans. The highly infectious disease mostly spreads through surface contact and respiratory droplets, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

