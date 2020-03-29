COVID-19: AMU Faculty Members Prepare Sanitizer And Disinfectant

Coronavirus: AMU faculty members prepare sanitizer and disinfectant

Two faculty members of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) developed a hand sanitizer and room disinfectant and presented it to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, who lauded their efforts by saying that these products will go a long way in bolstering supplies at a time when the scarcity of sanitizers and disinfectant products loom large.

The products, which have been named as 'Alma Mater Corona Sanitizer' and 'Alma Mater Corona Disinfectant' were prepared in line with the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Produced by Dr Anamika Gupta (Department of Chemistry) and Dr Rizwan Hussain (Community College), 60 of these sanitizer dispensers will be installed in different halls and the various offices of the University," said Prof Mujahid Beg (Dean, Students' Welfare).

The sanitizers and disinfectants have been prepared as per WHO guidelines and tested by the Department of Microbiology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

He added that Dr Anamika and Dr Rizwan were requested to produce the sanitizing fluids as they are very expensive and short of supply due to black marketing.

Prof Beg pointed out that these products will help in effectively sanitizing hands and disinfect rooms, tables, chairs, wooden and steel doors and other non-living surfaces.

The sanitizer and the disinfectant were prepared jointly by Dr Anamika and Dr Rizwan at Dr Anamika's research laboratory in the Department of Chemistry.

Click here for more Education News

