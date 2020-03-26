Help Economically Weaker Sections During The Lockdown: AMU Vice Chancellor

Help Economically Weaker Section During The Coronavirus Lockdown: AMU VC

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor has urged the people all over the country to help the economically weaker sections of our society, in every way possible, during the national lockdown imposed to combat the COVID- 19 (coronavirus).

He urged the students and other members of the university fraternity to fully cooperate with all the instructions issued by the Central and State governments to control the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"As you are aware that our Government has declared 21-day National Lockdown from March 24, I appeal to all my students and members of the teaching and non-teaching staff. These are difficult times for all of us and it is imperative that we remain united in this fight and act in a disciplined and responsible manner", he said.

In his appeal issued today, Prof Mansoor said that the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital of Aligarh Muslim University is playing a leading role and is one of the accredited centres for testing COVID-19. The

The Vice-Chancellor said that JNMC is receiving samples from all over western Uttar Pradesh. "I thank all the doctors and Para medical staff and everyone concerned for their untiring efforts", he added.

Prof Mansoor said that though a majority of students has already left for their homes, yet about 5000 male and female students are still present in various Halls of residences as they cannot leave due to the national lockdown.

He said, "I appeal to them to fully adhere to the safety protocol and assure them and their parents of our best efforts to take care of their Dining, Medical and other needs. They must remain in their respective hostels and not travel till the National Lockdown is lifted".

The Vice Chancellor said that along with other university functionaries such as the Registrar, DSW, Proctor, Provosts, Wardens, and their teams, he is personally and on daily basis monitoring the welfare and safety of the beloved students. "Please utilize your time pursuing your academic activities especially in "Online Learning" while also maintaining social distance from each other", he urged the students.

Prof Mansoor said, "We, the people of India have successfully faced and won the fight against the scourge of Plague, Small Pox, Polio in the past and we will overcome this crisis, too, Insha Allah".

The Vice-Chancellor said that time flies, and very soon, we will see activities, development and progress across the country and AMU will also in near future bloom with academic and co-curricular activities in all fields.

