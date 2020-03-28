Coronavirus Lockdown: UGC Urges Academicians To Contribute Towards Intellectual Wealth Of Nation

UGC Chairman has urged academicians to utilise this period more creatively and purposefully.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged academicians to contribute towards the intellectual wealth of the nation. In a letter addressed to the academicians, UGC Chairman DP Singh has said, "As you are aware the nation is passing through an unprecedented time. During this 21-day nationwide lockdown, while we practice social distancing and work from home in an effort to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, let this situation not impact our morale and productivity."

He has urged fellow colleagues to utilise this period more creatively and purposefully.

In the letter he has asked academicians to follow the UGC Quality Mandate which aims to improve quality in higher education institutions by addressing major challenges like employability, teaching quality, curriculum, etc.

"These initiatives are available in the form of guidelines and frameworks as e-books in downloadable format on the UGC website," the letter from the UGC Chairman adds.

The Chairman has also asked institutions to form task group of 5-10 faculty members for each activity underlined in the quality mandate and share the same on the University Activity Monitoring portal.

The various schemes or activities are Deeksharambh (Student Induction Programme), LOCF (Learning Outcomes Based Curriculum Framework for undergraduate education), JEEVAN KAUSHAL (Curriculum for Life Skills), social and industry connect, CARE (Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics), STRIDE (Scheme for Trans-Disciplinary Research for India's Developing Economy), SATAT (Framework for Eco-friendly and Sustainable Campus Development), MULYA PRAVAH (Guidelines for inculcation of human values and professional ethics), reforms in evaluation and assessment systems, GURUDAKSHITA (Faculty induction programme) and PARAMARSH (Scheme for mentoring NAAC Accreditation aspirant institutions to promote quality assurance in higher education).

