Coronavirus: IIM Indore Postpones IPMAT 2020

IPMAT 2020 postponed due to coronavirus spread: IIM Indore

In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, IIM Indore has decided to postpone the IPM Aptitude Test (IPMAT 2020), a statement from the B-School said on Friday. The exam, which is being held for admissions to the five year Integrated Programme in Management or IPM at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, was originally scheduled on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The new date of the test will be announced in the next few days depending upon the situation, the statement said.

The last date of registration for the test has also been extended till Monday, April 20, 2020 (original date was Monday, March 30, 2020).

The Institute has advised the registered candidates to regularly check their registered email ID (if registered for IPM AT 20) and IIM Indore's website for the announcement regarding the new date of the exam and other relevant information for IPM Aptitude Test 2020.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, on March 18, the Institute decided to suspend all the classes and exams with immediate effect. The Institute also advised all the students to vacate their hostel rooms and return to their homes. According to a statement released by IIM Indore then, the classes will now be conducted in online mode until further orders.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 39 on Sunday morning with five more persons testing positive for coronavirus, Press Trust of India quoted officials as saying. The five new patients include a 17-year-girl from Ujjain and four men - aged 21, 38, 40 and 48 all residents of Indore, a bulletin issued by the Government Mahatma Gandhi Medical College at Bhopal said.

