COVID-19: JNU To Donate One Day's Salary To PM CARES Fund

COVID-19: JNU to donate one day's salary of its staff to PM Relief Fund

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to donate one day salary of all the regular teaching and non- teaching employees of the University for the month of April 2020 in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (also known as PM CARES) as contribution to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). This contribution is voluntary, JNU Registrar said in a statement.

Those who do not wish to contribute can indicate the same by email to fo@mail.jnu.ac.in by 15th April 2020 by 5.00 pm, a circular from the varsity said on Saturday.

"In the fight against COVID-19, JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day's salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to the fund", the varsity's vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday.

"Let us all be part of our nation-wide united effort against COVID-19," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future, instantly drawing a flood of pledges including one of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES, the fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

Click here for more Education News

