Aligarh Muslim University To Donate 1 Day Salary To PM CARES Fund

The teaching and the non-teaching staff of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will donate one-day salary to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief fund, PM CARES Fund, as a humble contribution to the unprecedented crisis that country faces, said an official statement.

The decision came after a consultative meeting of the AMU Teachers Association representatives, elected members of the Executive Council and representatives of the non-teaching staff under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, said Omar Peerzada, Public Relations Officer, AMU.

It is our duty to stand with our countrymen and the nation during this challenging time, said the Vice Chancellor.

"We hope that the nation will soon overcome this crisis and there will be a new dawn of full activity, progress and development," said the representatives at the meeting.

The PM Cares Fund or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to combat the coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future.

The fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Many educational institutions like JNU, IGNOU and boards like CBSE have contributed to the PM CARES Fund.

