IGNOU to contribute one day's salary to combat COVID-19

As India is facing an unprecedented crisis since past few days on account of coronavirus outbreak, IGNOU employees including faculty and other staff members across India have decided to contribute one day's salary and express their commitment and solidarity with the Government of India in mitigating this problem. One day's salary from the salary of all the employees at the Headquarter and the Regional Centres and Regional Evaluation Centres of the University will be given to the Government of India to fight the pandemic in the country.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU said in a statement that the IGNOU fraternity wholeheartedly contributes towards this cause in order to fight this global pandemic.

He also added that "as a National University working for the masses, it is also our duty to support our Government in this hour of crisis".

The retired IGNOU employees have also committed to contribute towards the cause by asking their pension to be deducted for a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future, instantly drawing a flood of pledges including one of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES, the fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

Click here for more Education News

