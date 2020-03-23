IGNOU Extends Exam Form Submission Deadline For June TEE

IGNOU has extended the exam form submission deadline for June TEE.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the exam form submission deadline for June Term End Exam (TEE). As per the recent update given by the University, students who are eligible to appear for the June TEE can submit their exam forms till April 30.

IGNOU Exam Form

"Keeping in view the spread of coronavirus, the epidemic and complete lockdown throughout the country, with the approval of the competent authority the last date of accepting the June, 2020 Term-end examination forms without any late fee has been extended up to 30th April, 2020," the IGNOU said in a notification.

The University had earlier extended the deadline for submission of assignments, which is a pre-requisite for submission of exam forms.

"The last date for submission of Assignment, eligible to appear in TEE June, 2020 i.e., registered in July, 2019 session (Annual Programme) & January, 2020 session (Six months/Semester based programmes) is extended from the present date i.e., 31.03.2020 to 30.04.2020 due to postponement of learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19," an official statement from the varsity had said.

