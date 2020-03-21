IGNOU: Assignment Date Extended. No Update On Exam Form Submission Date

Submission of assignments is a pre-requisite for submission of exam forms.

For the June term end exam, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of assignments. As per the previous schedule the assignments were supposed to be submitted at the study centres on or before March 31. But due to the coronavirus outbreak the university has suspended learner support services at regional centres and study centres till March 31. Keeping in view the closure of study centres IGNOU has extended the assignment submission date for all the courses till April 30.

However, the University has not given any update on the exam form submission.

For appearing in the term end exams, students need to submit exam forms to the university and submission of assignments is a pre-requisite for submission of exam forms.

Hall tickets for the exam will be issued to students after they submit their exam forms.

The exam form submission window remains active till few days before the exam. In the first 20 days no extra fees will be charged by the university and for the next 30 days Rs 500 is charged from students as late fee. Beyond this duration and till the last date for submission of exam forms students will be charged Rs 1000 as exam fees.

The exam fee for all courses is Rs 150 per course.

