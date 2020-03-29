Contribute for PM's Relief Fund To combat COVID-19: UGC to varsities, colleges

University Grants Commission has appealed to the Vice Chancellors of the Universities and Directors and Principals of Institutes and Colleges to urge the teaching and non-teaching colleagues of their institutions to contribute for Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to combat COVID-19 ourbreak in the country. Prof DP Singh, Chairman UGC, also said the Commission has decided to make a 'humble contribution of One Day Salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund'.

"Our country and the world as a whole are passing through unprecedented times due to COVID-19 pandemic. The number of persons infected with Corona virus are increasing day by day. We, the educational fraternity, have a great responsibility of not only making the people aware of preventive and precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and check the further spread of this virus, but also come forward to contribute financially to strengthen the efforts of the Government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter from Prof Singh said.

READ: COVID-19: CBSE Employees To Donate Rs. 21 Lakh For PM CARES Fund

"I am sure that this humble contribution of the educational fraternity will go a long way in serving the humanity in present moments of crisis. Let us stand together for the well-being of our countrymen and the mankind as a whole during this challenging time," the letter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis and similar situations arising in the future, instantly drawing a flood of pledges including one of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

READ: COVID-19: JNU To Donate One Day's Salary To PM CARES Fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES, the fund will see the Prime Minister as the chairman of the trust and its members will include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

"The spread of coronavirus has been alarming and is posing severe health and economic ramifications for our country. The Prime Minister's office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency," the government said in a statement.

Click here for more Education News

