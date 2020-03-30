Coronavirus outbreak: IP University admission registration extended, CET postponed

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (famously known as IP University), has extended the registration deadline for admissions to various courses in the upcoming academic session due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The candidates may now apply till April 17 for IP University admission process. The IP University has also postponed the Common Entrance Test or CET 2020 examination which was earlier scheduled between April 25 and May 5.

According to a new notification, the CET 2020 will now be held from May 20 to May 30 for which the admit cards will be released from May 10 onwards.

"In view of the hardships faced by the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, GGSIPU has extended the last date of registration for Admission in Academic Session 2020 till 17th April 2020 for Common Entrance Test (CET) / Merit- based/ National Level Test Candidates," a statement from the IP University said.

"As of now the CET 2020 will be held between 20th - 30th May 2020. Accordingly, the Admit Cards for the CET will be issued by the University on 10th May 2020 onwards," it said.

Students may visit the University website at www.ipu.ac.in regularly for further updates regarding admissions in the varsity for the academic session 2020-21.

"We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon. All the concerned are advised to kindly visit the university website (www.ipu.ac.in) regularly for further updation," the notification said.

The Delhi-based varsity, for the first time, will conduct the admission process through computer-based entrance examination.

