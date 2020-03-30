CLAT 2020 Application Deadline Extended, Exam Date Changed

CLAT 2020 application date extended amid coronavirus pandemic

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. The application process for CLAT 2020 began on January 1 and would have concluded on March 31, 2020 but the deadline for application has been extended to April 25, 2020. The consortium has revised the dates after the concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consortium has also revised the examination date. The CLAT 2020 was tentatively scheduled on May 10 but the date has been changed to May 24, 2020. The exam will be held in afternoon session, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The CLAT exam will be objective in nature. The maximum marks for the examination is 150. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. In case of UG programmes, there will be 150 questions carrying one mark each.

In case of CLAT for LLB programme, questions will be of 12th standard level and Quantitative analysis questions will be of 10th standard level.

For PG programmes, there will be 100 questions carrying one mark each and 2 subjective questions carrying 25 marks each.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for both UG and PG levels.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

Students can reach the consortium's office through email (at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in), or through phone (at 080 47162020) between 10 am to 5 pm on all working days.

Click here for more Education News