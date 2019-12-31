CLAT 2020 Application Begins Tomorrow

CLAT 2020 application process will begin tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2020 application process will begin tomorrow, January 1, 2020. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs (National Law universities) for admission to LLB, and LLM programmes offered at 21 participating Universities.

The CLAT 2020 application window will remain open for three months, concluding on March 31, 2020. The examination will tentatively be held on May 10.

To be eligible for CLAT for UG programmes, applicants should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board of education.

For PG programmes, applicants should have an LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May 2020 are also eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit.

Eligibel candidates will be able to apply for CLAT 2020 through the official website, 'consortiumofnlus.ac.in'.

The examination will be objective in nature. The maximum marks for the examination is 150. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. In case of UG programmes, there will be 150 questions carrying one mark each. In case of CLAT for LLB programme, questions will be of 12th standard level and Quantitative analysis questions will be of 10th standard level.

For PG programmes, there will be 100 questions carrying one mark each and 2 subjective questions carrying 25 marks each.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for both UG and PG levels.

