CLAT 2020 Dates Announced; Exam In May

CLAT 2020 will be held in May next year

The online application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will begin on January 1, 2020. CLAT is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs (National Law universities) for admission to LLB, and LLM programmes offered at 21 participating Universities. It will be a computer-based test.

The online application process for CLAT 2020 will begin on January 1 and conclude on March 31, 2020. The examination will tentatively be held on May 10.

After conclusion of the examination, provisional answer keys will be released on the official website. Candidates will be allowed to submit objections, if any, and the final answer key will be prepared after resolution of the objections. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. CLAT 2020 result will tentatively be released on May 24, 2020.

For UG programmes, applicants should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board of education. For PG programmes, applicants should have an LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May 2020 are also eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit.

The examination will be objective in nature. The maximum marks for the examination is 150. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. In case of UG programmes, there will be 150 questions carrying one mark each, while for PG programmes, there will be 100 questions carrying one mark each and 2 subjective questions carrying 25 marks each.

Click here for more Education News