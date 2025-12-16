CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Download Here, Result On Dec 17

CLAT Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT 2026 final answer key ahead of the declaration of results, which are scheduled for December 17, 2025. The final answer key has been released in PDF format and is available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 can download the set-wise final answer key PDF by visiting the official portal. The CLAT 2026 scorecards will also be made available only on the consortium's website.

Candidates are advised to retain their CLAT 2026 admit card and scorecard until the completion of the entire admission and counselling process. Along with the results, the Consortium will also announce the CLAT Counselling Schedule 2026. Only registered candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

CLAT 2026 Result Date And Final Answer Key

CLAT Result 2026: Important Dates

CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key: December 16, 2025

CLAT 2026 Result Date: December 17, 2025 (tentative)

CLAT 2026 First Merit List: To be announced

How To Access CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key PDF

Candidates can download the CLAT 2026 final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the CLAT 2026 result link

Select CLAT UG Final Answer Key 2026 or CLAT PG Final Answer Key 2026, as applicable

Click on the answer key PDF link

Download and save the PDF for future reference

How To Download CLAT 2026 Result/Scorecard

Follow the steps below to download the CLAT 2026 scorecard:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Log in using your registration number and password

Under the Result tab, click on View Scorecard

The CLAT 2026 result/scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the scorecard

CLAT 2026 Result: Verify Details On Scorecard

Candidates must carefully verify all details mentioned on their CLAT 2026 scorecard. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the Consortium for correction. Details on the scorecard will be thoroughly verified during the counselling process, and any incorrect information may lead to disqualification.

Steps To Check CLAT Final Answer Key 2026