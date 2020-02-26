IP University To Have Computer-Based Exam For Admissions

IP University launched its brochure and prospectus for the academic session 2020-21.

Delhi-based Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (also known as IP University), for the first time, will conduct the admission process through computer-based entrance examination. According to the varsity Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma, the entrance examinations for IP University admission will be held from April 25 to May 5.

The varsity launched its brochure and prospectus for the academic session 2020-21, reported IANS.

Interested candidates are required to go through the information brochure in detail released by the varsity and make sure they fulfill the eligibility criteria and are eligible to apply for the academic session 2020-2021.

According to a notice released by IP University, the schedule for admission in MBA Programmein USS and affiliated institutes or colleges of the University for the Academic Session 2020-2 1 has been notified in January 2020.

Students may visit the University website at www.ipu.ac.in regularly for further updates regarding admissions in the varsity for the academic session 2020-21.

In a related development, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), another Delhi-based university, has kicked off its admission process last week.

(With IANS inputs)

