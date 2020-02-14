ISI Admission 2020: Indian Statistical Institute Begins Online Application Process

ISI Admission 2020: Indian Statistical Institute has begun application process online

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has begun the application process for ISI Admission 2020. The Institute holds separate entrance tests for PG Diploma Course in Business Analytics (PGDBA) and all other courses offered at the institute. The ISI Admission test is held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG Diploma, and research programmes other than PGDBA.

The application process for ISI Admission 2020 begins today and will conclude on March 6, 2020. The last date to pay application fee is March 10. The ISI Admission Test 2020 will be held on May 10.

The courses for which the ISI Admission Test 2020 will be held include B Stat (Hons), B. Math. (Hons), M Stat, M Math, MS (QE), MS (QMS), MS (LIS), M Tech (CS), M Tech (CrS), M Tech (QROR), PG Diplomas and Research Fellowships. Students applying for the ISI Admission 2020 should check the eligibility for the course before applying.

The selection process also varies for different courses. In case of undergraduate courses, the selection process will include two stages of written test. For post graduate courses, the selection process comprises a written test and subsequent interview.

For JRF too, the selection process comprises a written test and an interview.

Students who are selected to study at Indian Statistical Institute, receive a stipend per month except for 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Agricultural and Rural Management with Statistical Methods and Analytics. In case of 1-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistical Methods and Analytics, stipend is provided only to students belonging to North-East India. The stipend amount varies for different courses.

