JNU, DU Entrance Test Details In March

JNU and DU entrance tests will be computer based.

The entrance test details for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) will be announced on March 2. The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This is the second consecutive year, the agency will hold exams for the two universities.

While selection to all the courses in JNU will be through the NTA score, for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D course the merit will be decided on the basis of computer based test (70% weightage) and viva (30% weightage).

NTA would also conduct the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) which JNU was conducting on behalf of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for 54 participating Universities for admitting students to M.Sc. Page Biotechnology, M. Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology, M. VSc. and M. Tech. Biotechnology.

The Delhi University entrance test, also referred to as DUET, is conducted for admission to few undergraduate courses, postgraduate courses and for admission to M.Phil and M.Phil.-PhD programmes. For other courses, DU selects candidates on merit basis.

The JNU entrance exam will be held from May 11 to May 14 and the result will be announced on May 31.

The DUET will be held from June 2 to June 9 and the result will be announced on June 25.

