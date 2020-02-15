IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For January 2020 Session. Again.

IGNOU has again extended the last date for admission to January 2020 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has yet again extended the last date for fresh admission for January 2020 session. Now, Indian students can apply for admission up to February 28 and International students can apply for fresh admission till February 20, 2020.

The fresh admission process for January 2020 session began in December and the initial last date was December 31, 2019 but was later extended till January 31. The last date was then further extended till February 15.

The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and research programmes. The University offers these courses in two sessions - one in January and another in July. Students who are admitted in the January session will appear for their first examination in December this year.

The admission process is online and students need to register their details, upload documents if required, and pay admission fee online. The eligibility and other details of the applicant will be verified by the University. Upon successful verification, University will release the students' ID cards which could be downloaded online.

Students who opt for digital study material instead of physical study material for their respective courses will be offered a 15% discount on admission fee.

While the university has extended the last date for fresh admission, it has not extended the last date for re-registration which will conclude today.

