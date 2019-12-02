IGNOU Extends Last Date For Online Re-Registration For January Session

Re-registration in IGNOU means registering for next year or semester of a programme.

The last date of submission of online and offline re-registration form for all IGNOU programmes for January, 2020 session has been further extended up to December 31, 2019, an official release said. The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU re-registration is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration.

The online RR Link can be accessed at https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/.

"So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration. You can re-register for the next year/semester of your Programme irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. Please go through your programme details and the related rules carefully," a statement from the Open University said.

Candidates may check more details in this regard from the University website, www.ignou.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Term End Examination for December, 2019 in the varsity has commenced today and will conclude on January 3, 2020 (on January 8, 2020 in Jammu and Srinagar regions).

The University has established 825 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 107 centres in Jail for jail inmates.

Hall ticket (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 6,39,440 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.



