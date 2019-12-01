IGNOU Launches Course In Medical Management Of Disasters For MBBS Doctors

IGNOU launches PG certificate programme in medical management of CBRNE disasters

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the largest open university, has launched a new programme Post Graduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters (PGCMDM) in collaboration with Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Integrated Defence Staff (IDS). In the 51st meeting of the Academic Council Standing Committee of IGNOU held in May, it was decided to include this programme.

The course, of six months duration, will be offered under the School of Health Sciences from January 2020 session.

MBBS doctors are eligible for this course.

The programme will be offered at AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Jodhpur, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences Punjgutta- Hyderabad and AIIMS Saket Nagar- Bhopal.

CBRNE stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive. "Medical management of CBRNE disasters require specific knowledge and skill set that is not covered in the undergraduate curriculum. India is particularly vulnerable to CBRNE attacks. Thus, society and governments need to create special provisions to deal with them," said the IGNOU in a press release.

Admission to the course can be done through July and January cycle.