IGNOU Launches Post Graduate Diploma In Computer Applications (PGDCA)

This PG Diploma is a stand-alone programme consists of 12 courses worth 36 credits.

IGNOU's School of Computer and Information Sciences (SOCIS) has launched Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) from January, 2020 admission cycle. The objective of the PGDCA programme is to prepare graduate students for productive careers in software industry. The open university said in a statement that the programme's thrust is on giving the students a thorough and sound background in theoretical and application-oriented courses relevant to the latest computer software development.

The programme emphasizes the application of software technology to solve mathematical, computing, communications or networking and commercial problems, the statement said.

It has been designed with a semester approach in mind. The courses are aimed at skill development in computers using various technologies. It prepares the student to aim for a programmer level or web developer in a software company to design and develop small business application software or lab personnel or technician in institutions or a freelancer to develop software projects.

Medium of instruction for this course will be English.

Duration of the course will be minimum 1 year and Maximum 4 years and it will be offered in both January and July cycle of admissions.

The programme has been divided into two semesters per year (January-June and July-December). Consequently, there will be two examinations every year --one in the month of June for the January to June Semester courses and the other is December for the July to December semester courses.

The students are at liberty to appear any of the examinations conducted by the University during the year subject to completing the minimum time frame and other formalities prescribed for the programme, the statement said.

Eligibility

Any Bachelor's degree of minimum 3-year duration from a recognized University and Mathematics as one of the subjects at 10+2 level or graduation level; else the student is required to pursue and pass the BCS-012 course concurrently with PGDCA.

