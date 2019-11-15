Admission Begins For IGNOU's January 2020 Session

IGNOU is the largest open university in India and has 21 schools.

Admission to graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses in the January 2020 session at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun. The application submission link is available online at the official website ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who are already enrolled in a programme of one year or longer duration can also simultaneously register themselves for any Certificate programme of 6 months' duration in IGNOU. However, if there is any clash of dates of counselling or examination schedule between the two programmes taken, the University will not be in a position to make adjustments.

The evaluation system in IGNOU is different from that of conventional universities.

IGNOU has a multi-tier system of evaluation which includes assignments which are tutor-marked, practical assignments and seminar/ workshops/extended contact programmes, term-end examination, project work, etc.

The student has to write assignment before taking term-end examination and qualify in both as per the pass mark criteria.

