IGNOU Revises December Exam Dates Clashing With Jharkhand Assembly Elections

IGNOU has changed December 2019 exam dates clashing with Jharkhand assembly elections

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the December 2019 Term End Exam (TEE) date sheet. The revised date sheet is available on the University's official website. The examination dates for only certain papers have been changed in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. The changed date sheet will be effective across the country and not just in Jharkhand.

The examinations which fall on election dates have been shifted to December end and beginning of January.

All exams which were scheduled on December 7 will now be held on December 31, exams earlier scheduled on December 12, 16, and 20, will now be held on January 1, 2, and 3, 2020.

IGNOU December 2019 TEE Date Sheet

IGNOU will release the admit card for the December Term End Examination 10 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Students must note that the admit card will be released only for those students who submitted examination form and have submitted the assignments for their respective courses.

The result for IGNOU December 2019 TEE will tentatively be released in February next year. The University also has the provision of early result declaration for students who submit a request for the same. In such cases, the result is declared within 30 days of the examination. Early result declaration is allowed only for final year/semester exam.

