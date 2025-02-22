IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Tests, Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for the BEd and BSc Nursing Entrance Tests for the January 2025 session. Those who have not applied yet can submit their applications by February 28. Eligibility criteria and other essential details are available on the official website. The entrance test is scheduled to take place on March 16.

Additionally, IGNOU has extended the registration deadline for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, as well as re-registration for existing students. Interested candidates can apply through the official portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, by February 28.

To complete the registration process, applicants must upload all required documents in the prescribed format. IGNOU conducts admissions in both January and June sessions each year.

IGNOU Admissions 2025: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

Click the 'New Registration' link on the homepage,

Complete the registration process by providing the required information

After registration, log in with your assigned username and password

Enter your academic details and click 'Submit'

Required Documents

The following documents are required for registration:

• A scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB).

• A scanned signature (less than 100 KB).

• Supporting documents (such as proof of date of birth, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, disability certificates, UGC NET-JRF certificates/UGC NET scorecards, etc.) (less than 500 KB).