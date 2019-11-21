IGNOU Hall Ticket For December Exam Out. Direct Download Link Here

IGNOU hall ticket 2019: The IGNOU admit card is available at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU hall ticket 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released Term End Examination (December 2019) hall tickets. The IGNOU hall tickets are available on the University's official website, ignou.ac.in. A student would need their enrolment number to login and download their IGNOU hall ticket. The exams, for which the IGNOU hall tickets have been released now, will start from December 2 and will be concluded on January 3, 2020.

The IGNOU has recently revised the December 2019 exam date sheet for certain papers in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. The examinations which fall on election dates have been shifted to December end and beginning of January. All exams which were scheduled on December 7 will now be held on December 31, exams earlier scheduled on December 12, 16, and 20, will now be held on January 1, 2, and 3, 2020.

IGNOU hall ticket 2019: How To Download

Follow the steps given here to download your IGNOU hall tickets:

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the ' Hall Ticket for Dec 2019 Term End Examination' link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your enrolment number and select your course code from the drop-down menu.

Step four: Submit and download your hall ticket.

IGNOU December 2019 TEE Date Sheet

IGNOU hall ticket download: Direct link

Click on the link given here to download your IGNOU hall tickets:

IGNOU hall ticket download direct link

The exam hall ticket will have the following information:

Exam centre address

Course code/name and corresponding exam dates

Exam session

Exams would be conducted in two sessions - Morning session (from 10 am to 1 pm) and Afternoon session (from 2 pm to 5 pm).

Students should take a print out of their hall tickets and carry the same on the day of the examination. They are also required to carry their university identity card in original on the examination day.

