IGNOU Term End Examination From June 1

The Term End Examination for June, 2019 of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU as it is famously known) is going to commence from June 1, 2019 and will conclude on June 29, 2019. The University has established 910 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 123 centres in Jail for jail inmates. IGNOU hall ticket (Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 7,59,380 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.



The students may download the IGNOU hall tickets from the University website and appear in the examination.



"Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University during the Examination. The mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall," said a statement from the Open varsity.



IGNOU will issue separate hall tickets to the students of BCA and MCA for Term End practicals.

"Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of June, 2019 for their practical examinations," the statement said.

"For BLISc. (Library Science) all Theory Examination Centres are not activated for the conduct of Practical Examination. Students are advised to contact the Examination Centre Superintendent and Regional Centress for Practical Examination Centre," it added.

