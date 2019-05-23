IGNOU Releases June Term End Exam Hall Ticket On Official Website

IGNOU has released June 2019 term end exam hall ticket

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released Term End Examination (June 2019) hall tickets. The Term End Exam hall tickets are available on the University's official website. A student would need their enrolment number to login and download their admit card. The June Term End Exams will begin on June 1 and end on June 29, 2019. The University will be conducting examination for multiple papers in one single day. Students can check June TEE date sheet here.

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2019: How To Download

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Hall Ticket for Term End Examination June 2019' link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your enrolment number and select your course code from the drop-down menu.

Step four: Submit and download your hall ticket.

IGNOU June Exam hall Ticket Download: Direct Link

The exam hall ticket will have the following information:

Exam centre address

Course code/name and corresponding exam dates

Exam session

Exams would be conducted in two sessions - Morning session (from 10 am to 1 pm) and Afternoon session (from 2 pm to 5 pm).

Students should take a print out of their hall tickets and carry the same on the day of the examination. They are also required to carry their university identity card in original on the examination day.

