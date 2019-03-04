IGNOU Announces Exam Dates For June 2019 Term End Exam; How To Submit Exam Form Here

IGNOU has released date sheet for June 2019 June Term Exam

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the examination date sheet for IGNOU Term End Exam June 2019. The exams will begin on June 1 and end on June 29, 2019. The University will be conducting examination for multiple papers in one single day. The IGNOU June Term End Exam date sheet is available on the University's website and students will be able to check their examination date using the Programme code.

IGNOU June 2019 Term End Exam Date Sheet

The University has also begun Term End Exam form submission. Students will be able to submit Term End Examination form till March 31, 2019 without the late fee. Those who miss the deadline will still get a chance to submit the term end exam form with Rs. 1000 late fee till April 10, 2019.

IGNOU June Term End Exam Form: How To Submit?

Go to official website for IGNOU. Click on the Term End Exam form link.

Read The instruction and check the declaration given at the end of the instructions.

Enter your programme code, enrolment number and select the mode of payment and login.

Enter date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes for which you will appear from the dropdown. For each course, you have to pay Rs. 150, so if you are appearing for 4 papers, you will have to pay Rs. 600 in total as exam fee.

Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

After successful submission of Examination Form, you will receive an acknowledgement with Control Number on the screen. Please retain the auto generated Control Number for your reference and record.

For checking Examination Form status please visit SEARCH OPTION after 72 hours of submitting the Form. Details regarding examination form submission are not available, you may submit the form again only after following the due procedure as listed above.

