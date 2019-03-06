IGNOU To Conduct OPENMAT Entrance Test On March 10

IGNOU OPENMAT hall tickets have been uploaded on the University website, ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organizing entrance tests for Management Programmes (OPENMAT XLV) on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The IGNOU OPENMAT tests will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. According to a statement from the open varsity, the test is being organized at 61 examination centres, accommodating 5879 candidates.

The IGNOU OPENMAT hall tickets have already been uploaded on the University website www.ignou.ac.in.

"The candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by entering the Control No. OR Mobile no. and date of birth and report to the Examination Centre," said the IGNOU statement.

In case candidates are unable to download the IGNOU hall-ticket, they can contact the Regional Centre and obtain a print out of the hall ticket from the Regional Centre, the statement added.

Candidates must report at the examination centre 45 minutes before commencement of the IGNOU OPENMAT entrance test.

Click here for more Education News

