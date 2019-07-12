NTA Releases IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed Admit Cards. Direct Links Here

NTA IGNOU admit card: IGNOU B.Ed and OPENMAT admit card are available at ntaignou.nic.in.

NTA IGNOU admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA, the official govenment agency mandated to conduct entrance and competitive examinations in the country, has released the IGNOU OPENMAT and IGNOU B.Ed admit cards for the entrance examinations for the admissions to MBA and B.Ed coures in the Open varsity. The IGNOU admit cards are available on the official website, ntaignou.nic.in. Candidates may download their NTA IGNOU admit cards after entering their application number, password and the security pin provided on the admit card links.

NTA IGNOU admit card 2019: Direct links

Download your NTA IGNOU admit cards from the following direct links:

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2019

NTA IGNOU B.Ed admit card 2019

MBA entrance test for admission to Management Programmes of IGNOU is done through OPENMAT Entrance test, held twice a year.

The IGNOU admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions. The candidate has to download the IGNOU admit card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given centre on date and shift (timing) as indicated in their admit card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their admit card.

"Due to extension of Candidate Registration date (from 1st July to 5th July 2019), the display of B.Ed. and OPENMAT (MBA) Admit Card has been rescheduled. The admit card for these tests shall now appear after 6th p.m. on 12th July 2019," the NTA said in a statement yesterday.

"Candidates are required to read the instructions carefully, download the Admit Card, take a print out of it and bring the Admit Card on 27th July 2019 to the Test Centre," the statement added.

