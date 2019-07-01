IGNOU Extends Registration Date For MBA, B.Ed Entrance Tests

IGNOU OPENMAT and B.Ed online submission of the form can be submitted on ntaignou.nic.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of the entrance test application form for OPENMAT-- the entrance examination based on which the MBA admission in the Open University is conducted -- and B.Ed programmes. According to the new dates announced by IGNOU, the OPENMAT and B.Ed applications for next session can be filled online till July 5, 2019. The IGNOU MBA and B.Ed entrance exams to be conducted through National Testing Agency or NTA, the newly formed examination organizing agency in the country.

This time the entrance examinations of IGNOU's MBA (OPENMAT) & B.Ed programmes for January 2020 admissions will be conducted by NTA on July 27, 2019, at more than 100 cities across India.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the website of NTA, https://ntaignou.nic.in for the online submission of the form.

Interested candidates are also to note that no application in hard copy will be accepted.

Complete details of the programmes are available on the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

Last date of online registration and fee submission is July 5, 2019 up to 12.00 midnight.

