IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed Registration Ends Soon. Details Here

IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed registration process will end on July 1

The entrance examinations of IGNOU's MBA (OPENMAT) & B.Ed programmes for January 2020 admissions will be conducted by National Testing Agency or NTA on July 27, 2019 and last date of online registration is July 1, 2019. According to an official statement, the OPENMAT and B.Ed entrances will be held at more than 100 cities across India. Students are advised to visit the website of NTA, www.ntaignou.nic.in for the online submission of the form. Interested candidates are also to note that no application in hard copy will be accepted. Complete details of the progrmmes are available on the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

NTA has been conducting Computer Based Entrance Test for higher educational institutions.

In order to assess the competency of candidates for admission and recruitment purposes, NTA conducts the Tests in an efficient, transparent manner following international standards. Now NTA is conducting Computer Based Entrance Test for IGNOU as done for JNU and Delhi University.



Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU said that the decision to seek NTA's help has been taken because of the agency's expertise in holding entrance exams transparently, efficiently and swiftly and also the fact that NTA is a government agency. If the experiment goes well, IGNOU is contemplating to go for Online Examination for its popular programmes as well.



