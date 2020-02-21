JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Milia Islamia Begins Online Application For 2020-21 Session

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) admission 2020 application has begun online

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has begun the application process for 2020-21 academic session. The applications are open for Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates, and Research courses. The last date to apply for admission is March 25, 2020.

After the application is over, portal will remain open for editing of application forms from March 26 to March 30, 2020. The admit cards for Jamia entrance test will be issued from April 10 to April 15, 2020.

The entrance tests will be held in the months of May and June. Students applying for admission to Jamia will find entrance test schedule for their corresponding course in the prospectus which was released yesterday on the University's admission website, 'jmicoe.in'.

JMI Admisison 2020: Apply Online

Before applying online, students should keep the following information at hand: email id, mobile number, scanned photo, scanned signature, and payment mode information.

For admission to some courses, the University also holds an interview or viva-voce for applicants who are shortlisted after the entrance test.

In 2019, the University received about 1,60,000 applications for 260 programs out of which 7,788 students were selected for admission. The University also provides Residential coaching academy (RCA) and in 2019 33 students coached by RCA were selected for civil services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRAS, IRS, and IRTAS.

