Jamia Millia Islamia Admission Process Begins Today

The admission process for various programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia begins today. The admission portal was launched by the university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday. Professor Akhtar also launched the prospectus 2020 of Jamia admissions for next academic session. The admission is for all UG,PG, PG Diploma, Advance Diploma, Diploma and MPhil/PhD programmes offered by the university.

The forms will be available till March 25, which is also the last date for submission of completely filled application forms. The exams will start from April 18.

Candidates can apply at the official website of Jamia at jmi.ac.in.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ilyas Husain, Registrar A P Siddiqui IPS , Controller of Examination Dr Nazim Husain Jafri, Deans of Faculties, teachers and staff members of Controller of Examination office were present during the web portal and Prospectus 2020 launching ceremony.

In the last academic session, the university had introduced three new programmes in self-financing mode in Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, namely MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme), Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme), Diploma in Food and Beverages Services.

