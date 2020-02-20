Jamia Application Process Begins On February 21, VC Launches Admission Portal

Online forms for the Jamia admissions will be available from February 21, 2020.

Vice-Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) Prof Najma Akhtar today launched admission web portal for receiving application forms for the session 2020-21. Prof Akhtar also launched the Prospectus 2020 of Jamia admissions for next academic session. The online application forms will be available on the official portals at www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in.

Online forms for the Jamia admissions will be available from February 21, 2020 and the last date for submitting application forms will be March 25, 2020.

The online admission forms is open for all UG,PG, PG Diploma, Advance Diploma, Diploma and MPhil/PhD programmes offered by the Delhi-based Central University.

Admission test will start from April 18, 2020.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ilyas Husain, Registrar A P Siddiqui IPS , Controller of Examination Dr Nazim Husain Jafri, Deans of Faculties, teachers and staff members of Controller of Examination office were present during the web portal and Prospectus 2020 launching ceremony.

