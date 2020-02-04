TISSNET Result 2020 Today At 8 PM

TISSNET result will be released online at admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS NET result for the entrance exams held for various Masters courses in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be released today. The TISSNET result of TSS NET result will be released online at admissions.tiss.edu. TISS NET is being held for admissions to Master of Arts, Master of Science and BEd-MEd Integrated programmes in various campuses of the Institute. An update published on the official TISS website said the results will be released at 8 PM today.

"MA 2020 TISS - NET result will be available from 4th Feb 2020 at 8 pm," says an official statement released on the official website of TISS.

However, the TISS NET result portal is not working now. It shows a "Server Error (500)" response when NDTV searched for the results at 5.35 pm on February 4, 2020.

TISS NET was a computer-based test with 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) and according to a notification from the Institute those with basic working knowledge of computer can take the test easily.

TISS NET 2020 was held on January 4, 2020, from 2pm to 3.40 pm across several centres located in different parts of the country.

Candidates who had applied for single or multiple programmes will attend only one test and the TISS NET score will be valid for all the programmes applied for.

No negative marking applicable for TISS NET for any programme.

However, according to the Institute, negative marking will be applicable for TISS-MAT administered to candidates applying for MA Human Resource Management and Labour Studies and MA Organisation Development, Change and Leadership.

Medium of TISS NET was of English and the duration of the test was 1 hour and 40 minutes.

