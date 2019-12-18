TISS NET Admit Card Soon. Details Here

TISS NET hall ticket: TISS NET admit cards will be released at admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS NET admit card for the entrance exams scheduled to be held for various Masters courses in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be released soon. According to the schedule released by the TISS, the hall ticket or admit card for the exam scheduled for January first week will be out between December 18 and December 19.

TISS NET is being held for admissions to Master of Arts, Master of Science and BEd-MEd Integrated programmes in various campuses of the Institute.

TISS NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) and according to a notification from the Institute those with basic working knowledge of computer can take the test easily.

TISS NET 2020 will be held on January 4, 2020, from 2pm to 3.40 pm across several centres located in different parts of the country.

Candidates who had applied for single or multiple programmes will attend only one test and the TISS NET score will be valid for all the programmes applied for.

No negative marking applicable for TISS NET for any programme. However, according to the Institute, negative marking will be applicable for TISS-MAT administered to candidates applying for MA Human Resource Management and Labour Studies and MA Organisation Development, Change and Leadership.

Medium of TISS NET for which the TISS NET admit card expected now will be English and the duration of the test is 1 hour and 40 minutes.

