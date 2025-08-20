Delhi CM SHRI School Admission 2025: Check Exam Pattern, Eligibility, Steps To Apply

CM SHRI School Admission 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, will close the application window for the CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025. Eligible students can now apply until August 22, while the admission test for Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be conducted on September 6.

The admission test is being held to fill vacant seats in 33 of the 75 CM SHRI schools established during the 2025-26 academic session. These schools, notified as "Specified Category" under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, are designed as model institutions equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced teaching practices, and a curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Eligibility And Reservation

Only students who are residents of Delhi and are currently enrolled in recognised schools in the city are eligible to apply.

At least 50% of seats are reserved for students from government-run and aided schools, including those under DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

A 5% relaxation in eligibility marks will be provided for students from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories.

Exam Pattern

The admission test will be an OMR-based objective exam, carrying 100 questions for 100 marks. It will be bilingual (Hindi and English) and without negative marking. The test duration is 150 minutes, with additional time for CWSN candidates. The paper will cover:

Hindi Language - 15 marks

English Language - 15 marks

General Awareness - 15 marks

Mental Ability - 25 marks

Numerical Aptitude - 30 marks

How To Apply

Interested students can submit their applications online through the DoE portal www.edudel.nic.in until August 22, 2025 (11:59 pm). The detailed syllabus and sample OMR sheet are also available on the website.

The DoE has advised candidates and parents to regularly visit the portal for updates regarding the examination and admission process.