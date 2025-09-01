COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025: Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow, Check Details

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the choice filling window for COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 counselling will open tomorrow, September 2, from 3 PM. Candidates will have until September 4, 10 AM to complete their preferences through the official portal, comedk.org.

Key Dates for COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4

Choice Filling Window: September 2 (3 PM) to September 4 (10 AM)

Seat Allotment Result: September 5 at 2:00 PM

Decision Making And Fee Payment: September 5 (2 PM) to September 9 (2 PM)

Reporting to Allotted College: September 5 (2 PM) to September 10 (4 PM)

Important Instructions for Candidates

This round is exclusively for General Merit seats, and it is the final opportunity for aspirants to secure admission through COMEDK UGET 2025. Once a seat is allotted in this round, candidates must accept it. Seat cancellations will not be allowed at this stage.

Applicants receiving seats under the "Accept & Upgrade" or "Reject & Upgrade" categories must report to the allotted institution without fail. Non-compliance will result in the forfeiture of tuition fees already paid, along with an additional penalty of five times the prescribed fee.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, carrying one mark each with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to monitor their registered email IDs and the official COMEDK website regularly for updates regarding seat allotment, reporting schedules, and admission guidelines.

