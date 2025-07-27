COMEDK Engineering Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Details Here

COMEDK Engineering Round 1Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will declare the Round 1 allotment result for admission into engineering programs tomorrow, July 28, 2025 (4 PM). Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, comedk.org.

COMEDK Engineering Seat Allotment: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, comedk.org.

Click on COMEDK Engineering Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, under the Notification tab.

Login using your credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

COMEDK Engineering Seat Allotment 2025: What After The Result?

Candidates who will be allotted seats will be required to visit their allotted college before August 1, 2025.

Candidates not satisfied with their result will have the option to cancel their seat allotment until August 4, 2025.

Candidates will be required to pay the total fees at the time of accepting or rejecting the seat.

Candidates can check the details of Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website.