COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 Counselling Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the detailed timetable for the fourth and final round of COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling on its official portal, comedk.org.

Key Dates for Round 4

• Choice Filling Window: September 2 (from 3:00 PM) to September 4 (till 10:00 AM)

• Seat Allotment Result: September 5 at 2:00 PM

• Decision Making & Fee Payment: September 5 (2:00 PM) - September 9 (2:00 PM)

• Reporting to Allotted College: September 5 (2:00 PM) - September 10 (4:00 PM)

This final round is open only for General Merit seats. Aspirants who qualified the entrance exam are required to participate in this stage if they wish to secure admission.

Once a seat is allotted in Round 4, it must be accepted. There will be no seat cancellation facility during or after this phase. Candidates who receive seats under the "Accept & Upgrade" or "Reject & Upgrade" options are mandated to report to the allotted institution. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the tuition fee already paid and may also attract a penalty of five times the prescribed fee.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 entrance test, comprised 180 multiple-choice questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each correct response was awarded one mark, with no negative marking for wrong answers.

Applicants are advised to keep checking their registered email IDs and the official website for timely updates regarding results, reporting, and further instructions.